July 30 Detection Technology Oyj

* Q2 sales 9.29 million euros versus 7.75 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBIT 0.56 million euros versus 0.89 million euros year ago

* Detection Technology's sales outlook for 2015 is in accordance with its medium term target to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum

* Total capital expenditure related to new factory in Beijing, China and other investments are estimated to amount to 4.5 million - 5.0 million euros in 2015

