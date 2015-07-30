BRIEF-Paul Hartmann Q1 net income stable at 25.1 million euros
* In the first quarter of 2017, achieved moderate turnover of 4.5 percent to 504.2 million euros ($550.49 million)
July 30 Biosynex SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 10.7 million euros ($11.72 million) versus 2.6 million euros published and 10.2 million euros proforma a year ago
* Sees return to profitibility in H1
* Eiger announces U.S. IND filing of pegylated interferon lambda for hepatitis delta virus infection