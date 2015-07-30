July 30 Datagate Bilgisayar :

* Signs distributor agreement with Turk Telekom and TTNET

* Sees net 300 million lira ($108.15 million) revenue from this agreement

* To start operating with all kind of IT electronic devices, mobile products and services market (smart phones, tablets, accessories and GSM simcards) to Turk Telekom and TTNET sales points

($1 = 2.7740 liras)