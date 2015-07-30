Olympics-European athletics backs Paris 2024 Olympics bid
BERLIN, May 3 European Athletics threw its weight behind the Paris 2024 Olympics bid, saying on Wednesday the French capital was the best possible candidacy for the Games' showcase sport.
July 30 Triboo Media SpA :
* Forms joint venture ReplyAds with Italiaonline, an Italian company specialized in display advertising
* Italiaonline and Triboo Media to own respectively a 51 percent and a 49 percent stake in the joint venture
Source text: bit.ly/1ItqelI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Proceeds with placement of up to 1,141,292 ordinary shares which were not placed in first tranche of capital increase ended on March 17