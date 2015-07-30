July 30 Huge Group Ltd
* Greement with forefront capital markets, llc
* Pact with london based financial advisory service co in
connection with private placement of equity or equity- linked
securities of company
* Agreement with forefront to act as co's financial advisor,
placement agent in connection with private placement to be for
up to usd50 million
* Private placement for purpose of purchasing another
telecom company for about usd100 million
* Private placement contemplated to be for about $50 million
to buy another telecom co for approximately usd100 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: