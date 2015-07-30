BRIEF-HSN reports Q1 adj. EPS $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 30 Aeffe SpA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 0.03 million euros ($32,910.00) versus 0.15 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 128.7 million euros versus 121.1 million euros a year ago
* Board approves incorporation of wholly owned unit Nuova Stireria Tavoleto Srl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share