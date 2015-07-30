UPDATE 1-Kenya's foreign exchange reserves hit record high last week
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
July 30 FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA (FinecoBank) :
* H1 net profit 93.7 million euros ($102.71 million) versus 73.9 million euros year ago
* H1 total revenue 267.7 million euros versus 225.9 million euros year ago
* H1 provision 3.92 million euros versus 2.95 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
TORONTO, May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.