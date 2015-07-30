BRIEF-Clarocity Corp says to provide corporate update on May 4
* Clarocity corporation announces conference call on May 4, 2017 to provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
July 30 Alcatel-Lucent
* CFO says sale of majority stake in undersea cable unit expected to be announced in q3 Further company coverage:
* Clarocity corporation announces conference call on May 4, 2017 to provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
CARACAS, May 3 Covering his mouth with a rag, Latin pop star Nacho choked on tear gas at an anti-government protest last month. Mexican actress Salma Hayek praised the protesters' courage. Venezuelan soccer star Salomon Rondon called them "heroes."