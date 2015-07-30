UPDATE 1-Kenya's foreign exchange reserves hit record high last week
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
July 30 Ageas SA :
* Confirms that its first half year results will also benefit from exceptional results at Taiping Life
* For Ageas's 24.9 percent share in Taiping Life exceptional part of results amounts to around 100 million euros ($109.53 million) Source text: bit.ly/1IaHg4n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
TORONTO, May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.