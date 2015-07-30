July 30 Ageas SA :

* Confirms that its first half year results will also benefit from exceptional results at Taiping Life

* For Ageas's 24.9 percent share in Taiping Life exceptional part of results amounts to around 100 million euros ($109.53 million)