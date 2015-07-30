BRIEF-Ares Capital Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 30 Eurazeo :
* H1 adjusted EBIT net of finance costs of fully consolidated companies rises 24.4 pct to 162 million euros
* H1 record net income attributable to owners of the company: 1.27 billion euros
* H1 economic revenue up 12 pct at constant Eurazeo scope to 2.16 billion euros
* Says net asset value 76.2 euros per share on July 27, up 15.6 pct versus December 31, 2014
* H1 net profit 1.272 billion euros versus 31 million euros pro forma loss year-ago
* NAV as of June 30, 2015: up 16 pct to 76.4 million euros compared with December 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management