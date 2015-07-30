July 30 Eurazeo :

* H1 adjusted EBIT net of finance costs of fully consolidated companies rises 24.4 pct to 162 million euros

* H1 record net income attributable to owners of the company: 1.27 billion euros

* H1 economic revenue up 12 pct at constant Eurazeo scope to 2.16 billion euros

* Says net asset value 76.2 euros per share on July 27, up 15.6 pct versus December 31, 2014

* H1 net profit 1.272 billion euros versus 31 million euros pro forma loss year-ago

* NAV as of June 30, 2015: up 16 pct to 76.4 million euros compared with December 31, 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)