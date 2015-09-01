BRIEF-ACI Worldwide reports Q1 loss per share $0.01
* ACI Worldwide Inc. reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
July 30 Business & Decision SA :
* H1 revenue in France rises 12.4 pct to 64.6 million euros ($70.50 million) Source text: bit.ly/1DcfVSL
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $339.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S