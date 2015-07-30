BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
Michelin Sca
* Says has acquired 100% of meyer lissendorf, a major tyre wholesaler in germany Further company coverage:
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million