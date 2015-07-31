July 31 Groupe FNAC SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q2 consolidated revenues amounting to 784 million euros, down 2.0 percent compared with same period of 2014

* H1 consolidated revenues rose to 1,628 million euros, down 0.7 percent compared to H1 2014

* Reported H1 current operating income negative of 29.0 million euros, compared to a loss of 24.9 million euros in first half of 201

* H1 net income from continuing operations was negative 42.6 million euros, in line with its level of the H1 2014 (negative 42.1 million euros)

* Confirms its target of 30 million to 40 million euros cost savings for 2015

* In longer term, group confirms its current operating profitability target of above 3 percent