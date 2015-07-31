July 31 Groupe FNAC SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q2 consolidated revenues amounting to
784 million euros, down 2.0 percent compared with same period of
2014
* H1 consolidated revenues rose to 1,628 million euros, down
0.7 percent compared to H1 2014
* Reported H1 current operating income negative of 29.0
million euros, compared to a loss of 24.9 million euros in first
half of 201
* H1 net income from continuing operations was negative 42.6
million euros, in line with its level of the H1 2014 (negative
42.1 million euros)
* Confirms its target of 30 million to 40 million euros cost
savings for 2015
* In longer term, group confirms its current operating
profitability target of above 3 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)