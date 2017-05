July 30 Terreis SA :

* H1 rental income 35.4 million euros ($38.61 million) versus 35.5 million euros year ago

* Decides to give 2015 interim dividend of 0.38 euros per share, up 11.8 pct Source text: bit.ly/1H6NZL3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)