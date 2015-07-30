July 30 Amsterdam Commodities NV :

* H1 2015 net profit stable at 17.2 million euros versus 17.3 million euros year ago

* H1 2015 interim dividend 0.40 euro per share, same as H1 2014

* H1 sales 331.7 million euros versus 306.4 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1U9BPKH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)