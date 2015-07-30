BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Amsterdam Commodities NV :
* H1 2015 net profit stable at 17.2 million euros versus 17.3 million euros year ago
* H1 2015 interim dividend 0.40 euro per share, same as H1 2014
* H1 sales 331.7 million euros versus 306.4 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1U9BPKH
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million