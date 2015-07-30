BRIEF-Ares Capital Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 30 Private Equity Holding AG :
* Comprehensive income for first three months of financial year 2015/2016 amounts to 6.4 million euros ($7 million)
Source text - bit.ly/1I4HKv9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management