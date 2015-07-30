BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* Says subscribed 95.3 percent of offer in cash call for total amount of 13.3 million euros ($14.51 million)
* Says 71,308,860 option rights were excercised for corresponding 32,088,987 shares
* Unexercised option rights to be offered from Aug. 3, 2015
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million