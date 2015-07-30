July 30 Bialetti Industrie SpA :

* Says subscribed 95.3 percent of offer in cash call for total amount of 13.3 million euros ($14.51 million)

* Says 71,308,860 option rights were excercised for corresponding 32,088,987 shares

* Unexercised option rights to be offered from Aug. 3, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)