BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology to issue up to 500 mln yuan bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($72.54 million) bonds
July 30 Lectra SA :
* Q2 revenue 60.3 million euros ($65.77 million), up 15 pct at actual exchange rates
* H1 revenue 116.4 million euros, up 16 pct
* H1 net income: 9 million euros (x2)
* H1 income from operations: 13.2 million euros (x2.2)
* Expects total FY revenues of approximately 240 million euros
* Expects FY net income of around 20 million euros
* Expects income from operations before non recurring items of around 29 million euros
* Expects income from operations before non recurring items of around 29 million euros
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S