July 30 Lectra SA :

* Q2 revenue 60.3 million euros ($65.77 million), up 15 pct at actual exchange rates

* H1 revenue 116.4 million euros, up 16 pct

* H1 net income: 9 million euros (x2)

* H1 income from operations: 13.2 million euros (x2.2)

* Expects total FY revenues of approximately 240 million euros

* Expects FY net income of around 20 million euros

* Expects income from operations before non recurring items of around 29 million euros

* Expects an operating margin before non recurring items of 12 pct Source text: bit.ly/1OR4ykg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)