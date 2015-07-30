BRIEF-Synergy CHC reports private placement offering of up to $20 mln
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million
July 30 Onxeo SA :
* H1 revenue 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 11.3 million euros versus loss of 13 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 11.9 million euros versus loss of 8.5 million euros year ago
* Consolidated cash position at end of June totaled 42.9 million euros, compared to 49.5 million euros end of March
* Livatag phase III trial in HCC: 50 pct of patients randomized
* Scientific recognition of Validive and Beleodaq preclinical and clinical data at ASCO Annual Meeting and MASCC/ISOO International Symposium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, due to strength in its Medicare Advantage business, which sells plans to the elderly and to people with disabilities.