July 30 Grammer Ag

* Says EBIT after six months lower than last year due to weak demand for commercial vehicles

* Says operating profit for full year adjusted due to sharp decline in commercial vehicle market

* Says revenue forecast for 2015 confirmed.

* Says H1 6 percent increase in revenue over previous year to eur 710.2 million (2014: 669.6)

* Says earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) came to eur 24.6 million, thus falling short of previous year (30.9)

* Says expects EBIT in 2015 to drop by around eur 15 million over previous year

* Says continues to project an appreciable increase in revenue over previous year to more than eur 1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: