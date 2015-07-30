NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, on Wednesday reported a rise in first-quarter earnings, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
July 30 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA :
* H1 net profit 40.8 million euros ($44.59 million), up 9.7 percent year on year
* H1 net premiums 636.9 million euros versus 615.3 million euros year ago
* Retained non-life combined ratio at June 30 at 90.2 percent
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
Ceo says sees shipping finance sector remaining difficult in coming years