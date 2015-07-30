July 30 Accelerate Property Fund Ltd

* JSE: APF - accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately r300 million

* Michael Georgiou, CEO, has irrevocably committed to subscribe for r100 million worth of offer shares at bookbuild price

* Rand merchant bank and Investec bank are acting as joint bookrunners for offering