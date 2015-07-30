BRIEF-Ares Capital Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 30 Accelerate Property Fund Ltd
* JSE: APF - accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately r300 million
* Announces launch of an accelerated bookbuild through offering of new shares to raise about r300 million
* Michael Georgiou, CEO, has irrevocably committed to subscribe for r100 million worth of offer shares at bookbuild price
* Rand merchant bank and Investec bank are acting as joint bookrunners for offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management