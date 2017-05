July 30 Novabase Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :

* H1 net profit of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) versus 1.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA 7.7 million euros versus 6.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 turnover 112.9 million euros versus 105.9 million euros a year ago

* Says maintains confidence in the compliance with the guidance for 2015

