July 30 Snai SpA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 0.3 million euros ($327,390.00) versus loss of 7 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue of 282.8 million euros versus 263.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)