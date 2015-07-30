BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Snai SpA :
* Reports H1 net profit of 0.3 million euros ($327,390.00) versus loss of 7 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue of 282.8 million euros versus 263.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million