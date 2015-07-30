BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Delta Plus Group SA :
* Q2 revenue 48.7 million euros ($53.12 million) versus 41.1 million euros year ago
* Confirms a significant growth objective of its revenue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million