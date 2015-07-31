BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Micropole SA :
* Reported on Thursday H1 revenue of 48.6 million euros ($53.28 million), up 5.9 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.