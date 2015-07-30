BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Fonciere Atland SA :
* H1 revenue 6.8 million euros ($8.72 million) versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 3.4 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated net income 0.7 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rait Financial Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and declares first quarter 2017 dividend on rait's common shares