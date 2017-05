July 30 Gfi Informatique SA :

* H1 revenue 437 million euros ($476.46 million) versus 386.8 million euros year ago

* H1 operating profit 12.8 million versus 9.6 million year ago

* H1 net profit attributable to group 2.9 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Confirms to expect improvement of profitability for full year