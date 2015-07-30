BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Locindus SA :
* H1 net banking income 7.8 million euros ($8.50 million) versus 9.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net income 3.0 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago
* H1 gross operating income 5.1 million euros versus 7.0 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
* Rait Financial Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and declares first quarter 2017 dividend on rait's common shares