July 30 Singulus Technologies says

* Sales of eur 29.2 million in 1st half of 2015 (previous year: eur 30.1 million)

* EBIT improved slightly in 1st half of 2015 compared with respective reporting period one year ago and stood at eur -9.8 million (previous year: eur -12.5 million)

* Order intake of eur 73.1 million in 1st half 2015 is significantly higher than prior-year level of eur 25.2 million

* Outcome of talks with large disc manufacturers regarding investments in new blu ray disc production machines will impact development of key financial results for current year