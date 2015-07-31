UPDATE 3-Viacom beats estimates but faces distribution, ad headwinds
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading (Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
July 31 Betacom SA :
* Q1 2015/2016 revenue 21.8 million zlotys ($5.8 million)versus 18.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 318,000 zlotys versus 214,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7860 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading (Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: