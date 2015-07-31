July 31 Barclays Africa Group Ltd
* In preliminary discussions with Barclays Bank Plc
regarding potential combination of BBPLC's 100 pct holding in
Barclays Bank Egypt SAE and 67.7 pct holding in Barclays Bank Of
Zimbabwe with BAGL
* Discussions are at an early stage and there is no
certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction
* Intention is that listing of Barclays Zimbabwe on Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange would not be affected
* Only BBPLC's holding in this listed subsidiary would be
included in proposed transaction
