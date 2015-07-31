July 31 Colt Group Sa

* Colt 2015 half year financial results

* Results for six months ended 30 June 2015

* On an underlying basis Colt Group revenue grew 0.2 pct, EBITDA increased 5.6 pct and free cash flow improved 38.5 mln euros from H1 2014

* Group revenue increased 2.6 pct from H1 2014. On a constant currency basis group revenue declined 1.3 pct

* Group EBITDA of 156.4 mln euros represented year on year growth of 7.6 pct (eur 11 mln euros)

* Recognised eur 128.4m of exceptional expenses during h1 2015 including a non-cash impairment expense of eur 87.1m in relation to exit of it services, associated restructuring expenses of eur 32.2m

* Offer process is ongoing and EGM is set for 11 August

* Targeting for group to deliver core business revenues in a range of 1,500 mln euros to 1,520 mln euros in 2015, and in a range of 1,500 mln euros to 1,530 mln euros in 2016