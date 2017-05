July 31 Olympic Entertainment Group AS (OEG) :

* Says OEG group company Jackpot Game S.r.l. has acquired business activity of operating two VLT slot casinos from Italian VLT casino operator Pasquale di Gaetano

* Says two VLT slot casinos are acquired from Pasquale Di Gaetano - Judica Concetta and sons sas Source text for Eikon:

