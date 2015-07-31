July 31 Linas Agro Group AB :
* Says Swedbank issues over 11 million euro ($12.03 million)
in loans to producers AS Putnu Fabrika Kekava and SIA
Lielzeltini, which are AB Linas Agro group controlled companies
* Says Putnu Fabrika Kekava has been assigned 9.48 million
euros, whereas associated company SIA Lielzeltini has been
assigned 1.91 million euros
* Loan will be used to carry out renovations of bird
enclosures and infrastructure, modernize meat processing plant
and purchase new equipment
