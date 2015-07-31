BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Credit Suisse Securities:
* Placed 13.3 million existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group
* Placing was priced at 280 p/shr, equating to gross proceeds of £25.2 mln for martin Lewis and £12.0m for Charities Aid Foundation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.