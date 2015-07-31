BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million
July 31 Birdstep Technology ASA :
* Q2 operating revenue 10.8 million Norwegian crowns ($1.30 million) versus 13.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 EBITDA loss 6.3 million crowns versus loss 2.4 million crowns year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1671 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.