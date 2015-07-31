EU mergers and takeovers (May 4)
BRUSSELS, May 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 31 Guerbet SA :
* Guerbet signs an agreement with Fuji Pharma Co Ltd to market its range of contrast media in Japan
* This offering in Japan includes three contrast media
* One for MRI imaging: Magnescope (distributed outside of Japan under the brand name Dotarem(R) leading contrast agent in Europe)
* One for X-Ray imaging contrast media: Hexabrix(R) 320
* One for interventional radiology: Lipiodol(R)
* Sorrento therapeutics announces the completion of gmp manufacturing plant in suzhou, china to support its growing antibody-drug conjugate (adc) pipeline and service business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: