BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million
July 31 Ubm Plc
* UBM Plc results for the six months ended 30 June 2015
* Results were in line with board expectations and full year outlook is unchanged
* Events in China in H1 performed well and forward indicators for H2 are good
* Group reported revenue rose 26.3 pct to 456 mln stg (H1 2014: 361 mln stg) reflecting inclusion of Advanstar and foreign exchange (Fx) tailwind
* Adjusted operating profit rose 13 pct to 98.8 mln stg (H1 2014: 87.4 mln stg)
* Board is confident in outlook for year
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.