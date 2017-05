July 31 Befimmo SA :

* Confirms dividend forecast (3.45 euros gross per share) for 2015 fiscal year

* Says total net asset value at June 30, 2015 amounted to 1,231 million euros ($1.35 billion)

* Net asset value at June 30, 2015 was 55.61 euros per share, as against 54 euros per share at Dec. 31, 2014

* Fair value at June 30, 2015 was 2,346.8 million euros, compared to 2,285.2 euros at Dec. 31, 2014

