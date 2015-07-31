BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* H1 net sales 150.3 million euros ($164.28 million) versus 105.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 537,000 euros versus loss 2.0 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA up 88 percent at 11.4 million euros versus year ago, driven by new sales Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.