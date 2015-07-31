Kellogg's quarterly profit jumps nearly 50 pct
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company continued to reap the benefits of its cost cutting program.
July 31 Unibel SA :
* H1 revenue 1.45 billion euros ($1.59 billion) versus 1.34 billion euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 141 million euros versus 82 million euros a year ago
* H1 net income group share 61 million euros versus 29 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.9131 euros)
* Q1 net sales 275 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )