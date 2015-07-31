BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
July 31 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Says consulting company JLL valued Melia's assets at 3,125 million euros ($3.41 billion) at end June
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.