BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
July 31 Baywa AG :
* Has entered into a joint venture with the largest asparagus supplier in Australia through its New Zealand group company T&G Global Limited
* Joint venture with M+G Vizzarri
* Starting immediately, new joint venture, trading under name T&G Vizzarri farms, will serve all of Australia's leading food retailers throughout the year Source text: bit.ly/1fNC3rK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.