July 31 Baywa AG :

* Has entered into a joint venture with the largest asparagus supplier in Australia through its New Zealand group company T&G Global Limited

* Joint venture with M+G Vizzarri

* Starting immediately, new joint venture, trading under name T&G Vizzarri farms, will serve all of Australia's leading food retailers throughout the year Source text: bit.ly/1fNC3rK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)