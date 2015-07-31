UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
* Q2 leasing revenue at 2.1 million euros ($2.30 million) flat versus year ago
* Portfolio value on June 30, 2015 at 71.1 million euros versus 74.8 million euros on Dec. 31, 2014
* H1 loss before tax at 2.5 million euros versus profit of 0.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 3.9 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1LUmgnk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.