July 31 Afren Plc :

* Corporate update

* Board believes that all possible routes have now been explored during course of this process, which was subject to a strict timetable, driven by Afren Plc's short-term liquidity issues

* Discussions have failed to deliver support for a revised refinancing and restructuring proposal

* Board has taken steps to put Afren Plc into administration and appoint Simon Appell, Daniel Imison and Catherine Williamson of Alixpartners as administrators

* Relevant documentation will be filed at court during course of day

