* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
July 31 Afren Plc :
* Corporate update
* Board believes that all possible routes have now been explored during course of this process, which was subject to a strict timetable, driven by Afren Plc's short-term liquidity issues
* Discussions have failed to deliver support for a revised refinancing and restructuring proposal
* Board has taken steps to put Afren Plc into administration and appoint Simon Appell, Daniel Imison and Catherine Williamson of Alixpartners as administrators
* Relevant documentation will be filed at court during course of day
* Is in discussions with its partners and other key stakeholders with a view to continuing its operating businesses. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
