* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says over 3,500 new prescriptions have been written for Dupixent, which translates into over 900 prescriptions : Conf Call
July 31 Bayer AG
* FDA approves Bayer's Finacea (azelaic acid) foam for the topical treatment of the inflammatory papules and pustules of mild to moderate rosacea
* Finacea foam will be available in us by prescription only beginning in September 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1fOGhiI
