DERIVATIVES-Eurex lists European factor futures
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Eurex has listed its first contracts linked to iStoxx European equity factor indices, allowing investors to trade six individual risk factors in futures format.
July 31 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* H1 net loss at 0.39 million euros versus net profit of 0.59 million euros ($651,950.00) year ago
* Assets at end of H1 at 8.93 million euros, book value of share at the end of H1 at 21.39 euros Source text : bit.ly/1IOD3ZM
DUBAI, May 4 Saudi Arabian home prices tumbled by nearly 10 percent from a year ago in the first quarter because of pressure on the economy from low oil prices and government austerity measures, official data showed on Thursday.