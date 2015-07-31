BRIEF-Rokiskio Suris distributes company's profit of year 2016 amounting to 0.10 euros
* Resolved to distribute company's profit of year 2016 and allocate dividends amounting to 0.10 euros ($0.1093) (before taxes) per share.
July 31 Motodynamiki SA :
* H1 sales at 24.19 million euros versus 17.86 million euros ($19.70 million) year ago
* H1 net profit at 0.21 million euros versus net loss of 0.42 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA at 0.82 million euros versus 0.22 million euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 0.99 million euros versus 0.77 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Iy0vZm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.