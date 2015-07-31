BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
July 31 Melia Hotels International SA :
* H1 net sales 838.8 million euros ($916.47 million) versus 703.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 20.3 million euros versus 6.3 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 162.7 million euros versus 113.8 million euros year ago
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.